Cleveland Clinic Mercy Water Looks Good

It looks like the water is good…..

We brought you a story back in February as Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was taking all precautions with its internal water system after two patients tested positive for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires Disease.

Yesterday , Canton City Public Health and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital today are reporting that two sets of comprehensive samples of the hospital’s water system were negative for legionella bacteria.

With these results, the hospital, with the approval of the city health department, is discontinuing the use of filters on sinks, showers and other water sources, as well as the exclusive use of bottled water for drinking.

Routine testing of the hospital’s water system will continue as the safety of caregivers, patients and the community remains Mercy Hospital’s top priority.