Cleveland Guardians Announce 2024 Schedule
Official Guardians Release
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the club’s 2024 season schedule, its 124th year as a charter member of the American League and the 31st season of calling Progressive Field the home of Cleveland Guardians baseball.
The Guardians open the 2024 season with a 10-game road trip, opening with a 4-game set at Oakland (March 28-31) before traveling north to take on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series (April 1-3) and then returning to the Midwest to play the Twins in a 3-game series at Target Field (April 4-7). Cleveland’s Home Opener will take place on Monday, April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians first homestand consists of a 3-game set against Chicago-AL (April 8-10) and a 3-game weekend series against New York-AL (April 12-14).
The 2024 season will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field:
- May 31-June 2 vs. Washington
- June 21-23 vs. Toronto
- July 5-7 vs. San Francisco
- July 19-21 vs. San Diego
- August 1-4 vs. Baltimore
- August 23-25 vs. Texas
- August 30-September 1 vs. Pittsburgh
The Guardians will play host to eight Interleague opponents in 2024, including the New York Mets (May 20-22), Washington Nationals (May 31-June 2), San Francisco Giants (July 5-7), San Diego Padres (July 19-21), Arizona Diamondbacks (August 5-7), Chicago Cubs (August 12-14), Pittsburgh Pirates (August 30-September 1) and Cincinnati Reds (September 24-25).
Other 2024 schedule notes:
- Monthly home/road breakdown:
- March/April: (12 home/18 road)
- May: (13 home/15 road)
- June: (11 home/15 road)
- July: (13 home/12 road)
- August: (18 home/9 road)
- September/October: (14 home/12 road)
- The Guardians have one nine-game homestand, its longest of the season:
- August 23-September 1 (TEX, KC, PIT)
- Longest road trip is 10 games (1x)
- March 28-April 7 (@OAK, @SEA, @MIN)
- 10 of the Guardians final 28 games come against divisional opponents
2024 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
MARCH/APRIL
March 28 @ Oakland
March 29 @ Oakland
March 30 @ Oakland
March 31 @ Oakland
April 1 @ Seattle
April 2 @ Seattle
April 3 @ Seattle
April 4 @ Minnesota
April 6 @ Minnesota
April 7 @ Minnesota
April 8 v Chicago-AL
April 9 v Chicago-AL
April 10 v Chicago-AL
April 12 v New York-AL
April 13 v New York-AL
April 14 v New York-AL
April 15 @ Boston
April 16 @ Boston
April 17 @ Boston
April 18 @ Boston
April 19 v Oakland
April 20 v Oakland
April 21 v Oakland
April 23 v Boston
April 24 v Boston
April 25 v Boston
April 26 @ Atlanta
April 27 @ Atlanta
April 28 @ Atlanta
April 30 @ Houston
MAY
May 1 @ Houston
May 2 @ Houston
May 3 v Los Angeles-AL
May 4 v Los Angeles-AL
May 5 v Los Angeles-AL
May 6 v Detroit
May 7 v Detroit
May 8 v Detroit
May 9 @ Chicago-AL
May 10 @ Chicago-AL
May 11 @ Chicago-AL
May 12 @ Chicago-AL
May 13 @ Texas
May 14 @ Texas
May 15 @ Texas
May 17 v Minnesota
May 18 v Minnesota
May 19 v Minnesota
May 20 v New York-NL
May 21 v New York-NL
May 22 v New York-NL
May 24 @ Los Angeles-AL
May 25 @ Los Angeles-AL
May 26 @ Los Angeles-AL
May 27 @ Colorado
May 28 @ Colorado
May 29 @ Colorado
May 31 v Washington
JUNE
June 1 v Washington
June 2 v Washington
June 4 v Kansas City
June 5 v Kansas City
June 6 v Kansas City
June 7 @ Miami
June 8 @ Miami
June 9 @ Miami
June 11 @ Cincinnati
June 12 @ Cincinnati
June 14 @ Toronto
June 15 @ Toronto
June 16 @ Toronto
June 18 v Seattle
June 19 v Seattle
June 20 v Seattle
June 21 v Toronto
June 22 v Toronto
June 23 v Toronto
June 24 @ Baltimore
June 25 @ Baltimore
June 26 @ Baltimore
June 27 @ Kansas City
June 28 @ Kansas City
June 29 @ Kansas City
June 30 @ Kansas City
JULY
July 2 v Chicago-AL
July 3 v Chicago-AL
July 4 v Chicago-AL
July 5 v San Francisco
July 6 v San Francisco
July 7 v San Francisco
July 8 @ Detroit
July 9 @ Detroit
July 10 @ Detroit
July 11 @ Detroit
July 12 @ Tampa Bay
July 13 @ Tampa Bay
July 14 @ Tampa Bay
July 19 v San Diego
July 20 v San Diego
July 21 v San Diego
July 22 v Detroit
July 23 v Detroit
July 24 v Detroit
July 25 v Detroit
July 26 @ Philadelphia
July 27 @ Philadelphia
July 28 @ Philadelphia
July 29 @ Detroit
July 30 @ Detroit
AUGUST
August 1 v Baltimore
August 2 v Baltimore
August 3 v Baltimore
August 4 v Baltimore
August 5 v Arizona
August 6 v Arizona
August 7 v Arizona
August 9 @ Minnesota
August 10 @ Minnesota
August 11 @ Minnesota
August 12 v Chicago-NL
August 13 v Chicago-NL
August 14 v Chicago-NL
August 16 @ Milwaukee
August 17 @ Milwaukee
August 18 @ Milwaukee
August 20 @ New York-AL
August 21 @ New York-AL
August 22 @ New York-AL
August 23 v Texas
August 24 v Texas
August 25 v Texas
August 26 v Kansas City
August 27 v Kansas City
August 28 v Kansas City
August 30 v Pittsburgh
August 31 v Pittsburgh
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 v Pittsburgh
Sept. 2 @ Kansas City
Sept. 3 @ Kansas City
Sept. 4 @ Kansas City
Sept. 6 @ Los Angeles-NL
Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-NL
Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-NL
Sept. 9 @ Chicago-AL
Sept. 10 @ Chicago-AL
Sept. 11 @ Chicago-AL
Sept. 12 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 13 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 14 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 15 v Tampa Bay
Sept. 16 v Minnesota
Sept. 17 v Minnesota
Sept. 18 v Minnesota
Sept. 19 v Minnesota
Sept. 20 @ St. Louis
Sept. 21 @ St. Louis
Sept. 22 @ St. Louis
Sept. 24 v Cincinnati
Sept. 25 v Cincinnati
Sept. 27 v Houston
Sept. 28 v Houston
Sept. 29 v Houston