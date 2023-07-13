Cleveland Guardians Announce 2024 Schedule

Official Guardians Release

Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the club’s 2024 season schedule, its 124th year as a charter member of the American League and the 31st season of calling Progressive Field the home of Cleveland Guardians baseball.

The Guardians open the 2024 season with a 10-game road trip, opening with a 4-game set at Oakland (March 28-31) before traveling north to take on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series (April 1-3) and then returning to the Midwest to play the Twins in a 3-game series at Target Field (April 4-7). Cleveland’s Home Opener will take place on Monday, April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians first homestand consists of a 3-game set against Chicago-AL (April 8-10) and a 3-game weekend series against New York-AL (April 12-14).

The 2024 season will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field:

May 31-June 2 vs. Washington

June 21-23 vs. Toronto

July 5-7 vs. San Francisco

July 19-21 vs. San Diego

August 1-4 vs. Baltimore

August 23-25 vs. Texas

August 30-September 1 vs. Pittsburgh

The Guardians will play host to eight Interleague opponents in 2024, including the New York Mets (May 20-22), Washington Nationals (May 31-June 2), San Francisco Giants (July 5-7), San Diego Padres (July 19-21), Arizona Diamondbacks (August 5-7), Chicago Cubs (August 12-14), Pittsburgh Pirates (August 30-September 1) and Cincinnati Reds (September 24-25).

Other 2024 schedule notes:

Monthly home/road breakdown: March/April : (12 home/18 road) May : (13 home/15 road) June : (11 home/15 road) July : (13 home/12 road) August : (18 home/9 road) September/October : (14 home/12 road)

The Guardians have one nine-game homestand, its longest of the season: August 23-September 1 (TEX, KC, PIT)

Longest road trip is 10 games (1x) March 28-April 7 (@OAK, @SEA, @MIN)

10 of the Guardians final 28 games come against divisional opponents

2024 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

MARCH/APRIL

March 28 @ Oakland

March 29 @ Oakland

March 30 @ Oakland

March 31 @ Oakland

April 1 @ Seattle

April 2 @ Seattle

April 3 @ Seattle

April 4 @ Minnesota

April 6 @ Minnesota

April 7 @ Minnesota

April 8 v Chicago-AL

April 9 v Chicago-AL

April 10 v Chicago-AL

April 12 v New York-AL

April 13 v New York-AL

April 14 v New York-AL

April 15 @ Boston

April 16 @ Boston

April 17 @ Boston

April 18 @ Boston

April 19 v Oakland

April 20 v Oakland

April 21 v Oakland

April 23 v Boston

April 24 v Boston

April 25 v Boston

April 26 @ Atlanta

April 27 @ Atlanta

April 28 @ Atlanta

April 30 @ Houston

MAY

May 1 @ Houston

May 2 @ Houston

May 3 v Los Angeles-AL

May 4 v Los Angeles-AL

May 5 v Los Angeles-AL

May 6 v Detroit

May 7 v Detroit

May 8 v Detroit

May 9 @ Chicago-AL

May 10 @ Chicago-AL

May 11 @ Chicago-AL

May 12 @ Chicago-AL

May 13 @ Texas

May 14 @ Texas

May 15 @ Texas

May 17 v Minnesota

May 18 v Minnesota

May 19 v Minnesota

May 20 v New York-NL

May 21 v New York-NL

May 22 v New York-NL

May 24 @ Los Angeles-AL

May 25 @ Los Angeles-AL

May 26 @ Los Angeles-AL

May 27 @ Colorado

May 28 @ Colorado

May 29 @ Colorado

May 31 v Washington

JUNE

June 1 v Washington

June 2 v Washington

June 4 v Kansas City

June 5 v Kansas City

June 6 v Kansas City

June 7 @ Miami

June 8 @ Miami

June 9 @ Miami

June 11 @ Cincinnati

June 12 @ Cincinnati

June 14 @ Toronto

June 15 @ Toronto

June 16 @ Toronto

June 18 v Seattle

June 19 v Seattle

June 20 v Seattle

June 21 v Toronto

June 22 v Toronto

June 23 v Toronto

June 24 @ Baltimore

June 25 @ Baltimore

June 26 @ Baltimore

June 27 @ Kansas City

June 28 @ Kansas City

June 29 @ Kansas City

June 30 @ Kansas City

JULY

July 2 v Chicago-AL

July 3 v Chicago-AL

July 4 v Chicago-AL

July 5 v San Francisco

July 6 v San Francisco

July 7 v San Francisco

July 8 @ Detroit

July 9 @ Detroit

July 10 @ Detroit

July 11 @ Detroit

July 12 @ Tampa Bay

July 13 @ Tampa Bay

July 14 @ Tampa Bay

July 19 v San Diego

July 20 v San Diego

July 21 v San Diego

July 22 v Detroit

July 23 v Detroit

July 24 v Detroit

July 25 v Detroit

July 26 @ Philadelphia

July 27 @ Philadelphia

July 28 @ Philadelphia

July 29 @ Detroit

July 30 @ Detroit

AUGUST

August 1 v Baltimore

August 2 v Baltimore

August 3 v Baltimore

August 4 v Baltimore

August 5 v Arizona

August 6 v Arizona

August 7 v Arizona

August 9 @ Minnesota

August 10 @ Minnesota

August 11 @ Minnesota

August 12 v Chicago-NL

August 13 v Chicago-NL

August 14 v Chicago-NL

August 16 @ Milwaukee

August 17 @ Milwaukee

August 18 @ Milwaukee

August 20 @ New York-AL

August 21 @ New York-AL

August 22 @ New York-AL

August 23 v Texas

August 24 v Texas

August 25 v Texas

August 26 v Kansas City

August 27 v Kansas City

August 28 v Kansas City

August 30 v Pittsburgh

August 31 v Pittsburgh

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 v Pittsburgh

Sept. 2 @ Kansas City

Sept. 3 @ Kansas City

Sept. 4 @ Kansas City

Sept. 6 @ Los Angeles-NL

Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-NL

Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-NL

Sept. 9 @ Chicago-AL

Sept. 10 @ Chicago-AL

Sept. 11 @ Chicago-AL

Sept. 12 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 13 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 14 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 15 v Tampa Bay

Sept. 16 v Minnesota

Sept. 17 v Minnesota

Sept. 18 v Minnesota

Sept. 19 v Minnesota

Sept. 20 @ St. Louis

Sept. 21 @ St. Louis

Sept. 22 @ St. Louis

Sept. 24 v Cincinnati

Sept. 25 v Cincinnati

Sept. 27 v Houston

Sept. 28 v Houston

Sept. 29 v Houston