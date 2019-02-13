Cleveland Indians Release 2019 Promotional Schedule

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor is shown with Luci Garcia, 4, left, and her brother Lukas, 6, dressed as the Indians mascot Slider before a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians have released the team’s 2019 promotional schedule, which features four jerseys, three bobbleheads, and various other commemorative items, including a 25th anniversary Progressive Field replica ballpark.

Bobbleheads

Fans can add to their collection by scoring three bobbleheads this season, featuring Francisco Lindor (May 25, courtesy of Sugardale), Mike Clevinger (June 5, courtesy of KeyBank) and Sandy Alomar (Aug. 24).

Jerseys

Indians fans can celebrate old and new fan favorites with a lineup of four jerseys:

Brad Hand jersey (May 18, courtesy of Lexus)

jersey (May 18, courtesy of Lexus) Francisco Lindor “Mr. Smile” jersey (July 20, courtesy of KeyBank)

“Mr. Smile” jersey (July 20, courtesy of KeyBank) Carlos Carrasco jersey (July 31, courtesy of Discount Drug Mart)

jersey (July 31, courtesy of Discount Drug Mart) Red Alternate jersey (Sept. 4, courtesy of Medical Mutual)

Summer party essentials

A variety of summer-themed promotional items also will be up for grabs:

Jose Ramirez cap (June 12, courtesy of Sherwin-Williams)

cap (June 12, courtesy of Sherwin-Williams) Freezer mug (June 21, courtesy of Pepsi)

All-Star Game tote bags (June 24; red, June 25; white and June 26; blue, courtesy of MLB Network)

Bottle opener sunglasses (July 19, courtesy of Subway)

T-shirt (Aug. 3)

(Aug. 3) Beach bag (Aug. 14)

2019 ticket options

Fans can buy single-game tickets for their favorite promotional items when tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. To guarantee access to Opening Day and All-Star Week tickets, fans can purchase 2019 Season Ticket Plans at Indians.com/Season Tickets.

Fans who can’t commit to season tickets can get a great value and top promotional items by purchasing a 2019 Six Pack at Indians.com/SixPacks.

Fan favorites

This season, the Indians will host 17 Pregame in the District nights presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light, which will feature discounted 12-ounce domestic beer cans two hours before first pitch in the Right Field District. There will also be 12 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights and 13 fireworks nights, including Rock ‘N Blast on July 12 and 13.

Family friendly promotions at Progressive Field

In an effort to provide entertainment for the entire family, the Indians will bring back a variety of kid-friendly promotions for the 2019 season. The Indians will host nine KeyBank Kids Fun Days and 13 fireworks nights, including two Rock ‘N Blast events (July 12 and July 13, presented by FirstEnergy). The club will celebrate Slider’s birthday at the ballpark on Aug. 4, which is also a KeyBank Kids Fun Day.

Promo Pass

Promo Pass offers a convenient, inexpensive way for fans to guarantee select promotional items — without the hassle of waiting in long lines on gameday. For a small additional fee, fans can add the Promo Pass option to their game tickets and skip the hassle of arriving early and possibly missing out on a promo item.

Complete Promotional Schedule (subject to change):

April 1: Opening Day, magnet schedule with car magnet* courtesy of Sysco Cleveland, Block Party

May 4: Welcome Mat courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse+

May 5: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 17: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 18: Brad Hand Jersey courtesy of Lexus~, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Block Party

May 19: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 22: Weather Education Day presented by College 529

May 24: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation, Block Party

May 25: Francisco Lindor Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale<, Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Block Party

May 26: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 5: Mike Clevinger Bobblehead courtesy of KeyBank~

June 7: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Fireworks presented by Pepsi, Block Party

June 8: Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Block Party

June 9: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 12: Jose Ramirez Cap courtesy of Sherwin-Williams+

June 21: Sugardale Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Freezer Mug courtesy of Pepsi+, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

June 22: Progressive Field 25th Anniversary Celebration, Replica Ballpark courtesy of Progressive<, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Block Party

June 23: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 24: All-Star Game Red Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network+

June 25: All- Star Game White Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network+

June 26: All-Star Game Blue Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network+

July 12: Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Block Party

July 13: Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Block Party

July 14: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 19: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Bottle Opener Sunglasses courtesy of Subway+, Fireworks, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 20: Francisco Lindor “Mr. Smile” Jersey courtesy of KeyBank^, Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Fireworks courtesy of Wayside Furniture, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 21: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 31: Carlos Carrasco Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart~

August 2: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Fireworks, Block Party

August 3: T-Shirt<, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Fireworks presented by T-Mobile, Block Party

August 4: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday, Baseball Card Set courtesy of Topps*

August 13: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

August 14: Beach Bag+

August 23: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Patterned Socks+, Fireworks presented by Kia Motors, Block Party

August 24: Sandy Alomar Bobblehead~, Pregame in the District presented by Miller Light, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, Block Party

August 25: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 3: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 4: Red Alternate Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual~

September 13: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 14: Lightweight Hoodie Courtesy of Meritech+

September 21: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, Fireworks presented by T-Mobile, Fan Appreciation Night, 2020 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX*, Block Party

* — all fans + — 10,000 fans ~ –12,500 fans < — 15,000 fans ^ — 17,500 fans > — 20,000 fans