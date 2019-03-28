Cleveland Indians Set Opening Day Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League and 40-man roster:

Purchased the contract of INF/DH HANLEY RAMIREZ from Triple-A Columbus.

Placed INF JASON KIPNIS (right calf strain), INF FRANCISCO LINDOR (right calf strain) and OF BRADLEY ZIMMER (right shoulder rehab) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Monday, March 25.

Designated RHP BEN TAYLOR for assignment.

Reassigned RHP TYLER CLIPPARD, OF CARLOS GONZÁLEZ and C DIONAR NAVARRO to Minor League camp.

2019 Major League Opening Day roster:

# Pitchers (12) B/T

47 Bauer, Trevor R/R

57 Bieber, Shane R/R

59 Carrasco, Carlos R/R

90 Cimber, Adam R/R

52 Clevinger, Mike R/R

46 Edwards, Jon R/R

33 Hand, Brad L/L

28 Kluber, Corey R/R

49 Olson, Tyler L/L

61 Otero, Dan R/R

39 Pérez, Oliver L/L

58 Ramirez, Neil R/R

# Catchers (2) B/T

55 Pérez, Roberto R/R

27 Plawecki, Kevin R/R

# Infielders (6) B/T

17 Miller, Brad L/R

26 Moroff, Max S/R

13 Ramirez, Hanley R/R

11 Ramĺrez, José S/R

41 Santana, Carlos S/R

7 Stamets, Eric R/R

# Outfielders (5) B/T

1 Allen, Greg S/R

10 Bauers, Jake L/L

8 Luplow, Jordan R/R

2 Martin, Leonys L/R

30 Naquin, Tyler L/R

# Injured List (4) B/T

31 Salazar, Danny R/R

22 Kipnis, Jason L/R

12 Lindor, Francisco S/R

4 Zimmer, Bradley L/R