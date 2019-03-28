Cleveland Indians Set Opening Day Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League and 40-man roster:
Purchased the contract of INF/DH HANLEY RAMIREZ from Triple-A Columbus.
Placed INF JASON KIPNIS (right calf strain), INF FRANCISCO LINDOR (right calf strain) and OF BRADLEY ZIMMER (right shoulder rehab) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Monday, March 25.
Designated RHP BEN TAYLOR for assignment.
Reassigned RHP TYLER CLIPPARD, OF CARLOS GONZÁLEZ and C DIONAR NAVARRO to Minor League camp.
2019 Major League Opening Day roster:
# Pitchers (12) B/T
47 Bauer, Trevor R/R
57 Bieber, Shane R/R
59 Carrasco, Carlos R/R
90 Cimber, Adam R/R
52 Clevinger, Mike R/R
46 Edwards, Jon R/R
33 Hand, Brad L/L
28 Kluber, Corey R/R
49 Olson, Tyler L/L
61 Otero, Dan R/R
39 Pérez, Oliver L/L
58 Ramirez, Neil R/R
# Catchers (2) B/T
55 Pérez, Roberto R/R
27 Plawecki, Kevin R/R
# Infielders (6) B/T
17 Miller, Brad L/R
26 Moroff, Max S/R
13 Ramirez, Hanley R/R
11 Ramĺrez, José S/R
41 Santana, Carlos S/R
7 Stamets, Eric R/R
# Outfielders (5) B/T
1 Allen, Greg S/R
10 Bauers, Jake L/L
8 Luplow, Jordan R/R
2 Martin, Leonys L/R
30 Naquin, Tyler L/R
# Injured List (4) B/T
31 Salazar, Danny R/R
22 Kipnis, Jason L/R
12 Lindor, Francisco S/R
4 Zimmer, Bradley L/R