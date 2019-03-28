Cleveland Indians Set Opening Day Roster
By Brian Novak
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 1:11 PM

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League and 40-man roster:

Purchased the contract of INF/DH HANLEY RAMIREZ from Triple-A Columbus.

Placed INF JASON KIPNIS (right calf strain), INF FRANCISCO LINDOR (right calf strain) and OF BRADLEY ZIMMER (right shoulder rehab) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Monday, March 25.

Designated RHP BEN TAYLOR for assignment.

Reassigned RHP TYLER CLIPPARD, OF CARLOS GONZÁLEZ and C DIONAR NAVARRO to Minor League camp.

2019 Major League Opening Day roster:

#              Pitchers (12)                      B/T

47            Bauer, Trevor                     R/R

57            Bieber, Shane                    R/R

59            Carrasco, Carlos  R/R

90            Cimber, Adam                    R/R

52            Clevinger, Mike                  R/R

46            Edwards, Jon                     R/R

33            Hand, Brad                         L/L

28            Kluber, Corey                     R/R

49            Olson, Tyler                        L/L

61            Otero, Dan                          R/R

39            Pérez, Oliver                      L/L

58            Ramirez, Neil                      R/R

 

#              Catchers (2)                      B/T

55            Pérez, Roberto                   R/R

27            Plawecki, Kevin                  R/R

 

#            Infielders (6)                      B/T

17          Miller, Brad                         L/R

26          Moroff, Max                        S/R

13          Ramirez, Hanley  R/R

11          Ramĺrez, José                    S/R

41          Santana, Carlos                 S/R

7            Stamets, Eric                      R/R

 

#            Outfielders (5)                   B/T

1            Allen, Greg                         S/R

10          Bauers, Jake                      L/L

8            Luplow, Jordan                   R/R

2            Martin, Leonys                    L/R

30          Naquin, Tyler                      L/R

 

#            Injured List (4)                  B/T

31          Salazar, Danny                   R/R

22          Kipnis, Jason                      L/R

12          Lindor, Francisco S/R

4            Zimmer, Bradley  L/R

