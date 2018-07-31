Cleveland Indians Trade For Tigers Outfielder Leonys Martin

Detroit Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Cleveland Indians announced the team will acquire Detroit Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin and minor league RHP Kyle Dowdy in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for shortstop prospect Willi Castro.

In 78 games for the Tigers, the 30-year-old Martin is hitting .251 with 9 homers and 29 RBIs, but is just 6-for-30 in the month of July in limited playing time. As a left-handed hitter, he is hitting .275 with 7 homers against right-handed pitching. He also has a .992 fielding percentage and nine outfield assists.

Dowdy, 25, was 8-8 with a 4.74 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 24 games (14 starts) between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season. The right-hander was picked by the Tigers in the 12th round of the 2015 draft.

Castro, 21, was hitting .245 with five home runs and 39 RBIs for Double-A Akron this season, and would’ve had a difficult path to the big leagues in the next few years.