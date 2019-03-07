Cleveland Indians Unveil New All-Star Fan Event

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians today unveiled plans for a new All-Star event – PLAY BALL PARK – the world’s biggest and most playable baseball festival. This re-imagined fan experience blends together baseball, softball, music, food, technology, shopping, fashion, MLB All-Stars, baseball legends and more fun activities. Tickets are now available for MLB’s premiere All-Star fan event, which will feature a wide array of activity including a zipline, full concert stage and food trucks.

A new fan-friendly, interactive festival, PLAY BALL PARK arrives in downtown Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Week, Friday July 5th through Tuesday, July 9th.PLAY BALL PARK will provide fans more ways to play and experience the game than anywhere on Earth. Inside and outside the Huntington Convention Center, fans of all ages will hit, pitch, run and slide their way through five days of fun during 4th of July weekend.

The outdoor areas of PLAY BALL PARK are completely free, while the indoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK will be ticketed. Fans can purchase tickets beginning today at AllStarGame.com. Adult tickets cost $25 while children’s and senior citizen’s tickets cost $18. For a limited time, all fans can purchase specially discounted tickets for $10 by redeeming the promotional code PBPD between 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7 – 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 9. Beyond this introductory discount, a variety of other discounts are also available at AllStarGame.com. Fans will need a separate ticket for the zipline and information on those tickets and how to purchase them will be available at a later date.

All fans will be able to:

Grab a bat or glove to play baseball and softball from morning until night

Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on diamonds for all ages

Participate in demos, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians

Enjoy live music, DJ sets and local cuisine

While all fans will be able to access the outdoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK, located on the Malls outside the Huntington Convention Center, only fans who purchase a ticket will also be able to access PLAY BALL PARK activities inside the convention center and get the chance to:

See some of today’s All-Stars before the Midsummer Classic

Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside Hall of Famers, legends of the game & superstars of the future

Step into the batter’s box at Progressive Field through Home Run Derby Virtual Reality (VR) and hit homers in a fun video game experience with a chance to qualify for the MLB Home Run Derby VR Championship competition

Play the latest MLB video games, including Home Run Derby mobile, R.B.I. Baseball 19 & MLB The Show 19

Take a glimpse into the National Pastime’s rich history with exhibits curated by the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit directly from Cooperstown, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and an exclusive look at the Jackie Robinson Museum which will open in New York in December.

Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware.

PLAY BALL PARK will be an immersive baseball and softball experience unlike any other, with unique attractions open to fans of all ages. PLAY BALL PARK will transform the green spaces outside the Huntington Convention Center into a wide-ranging, inclusive environment where children and young adults can try different aspects of the sport for the first time, more experienced players can develop and show off their skills and anyone in between can simply enjoy the many ways the game can be played. Fans will also find the PLAY BALL music stage outside the convention center with local food trucks lining the streets and a zipline that can take people soaring above baseball’s biggest party of the summer.

While enjoying the festivities inside or outside, the All-Star Experience Pass is the ultimate way for fans to gain access to their favorite attractions and prizes atPLAY BALL PARK. Fans can sign up for FREE online or on-site to maximize their playing time. Instead of standing in line for Hall of Famers’ autographs, the Experience Pass allows fans to wait in a virtual line, so they can enjoy other activities until their turn has arrived. Once registered for the Experience Pass, fans will receive a personalized QR code to scan at different attractions, like a scavenger hunt, throughout the five days. Fans who check-in are eligible for instant prizing and a chance to win tickets to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Progressive Field. Fans can also share all of their PLAY BALL PARK experiences on social media through the All-Star Experience Pass program.

In the 25th anniversary season of Progressive Field, the 2019 Midsummer Classic will join the All-Star Games of 1935, 1954, 1963, 1981 and 1997 as those played in the city of Cleveland. The Indians will become the first franchise to host the All-Star Game on six occasions, while the city of Cleveland will be the third city overall, and first single-team city, to host Baseball’s summer showcase at least six times.

MLB All-Star Week includes the 90th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field (July 9th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 8th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 7th), PLAY BALL PARK at the Malls and Huntington Convention Center (July 5th–9th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place throughout “The Land.”