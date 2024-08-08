News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cleveland Metro Power Outages Thursday Morning Still 6 Digits, Two More Tornadoes

By Jim Michaels
August 8, 2024 9:40AM EDT
Courtesy National Weather Service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service, confirming two more EF-1 tornadoes from that rough weather event on Tuesday.

One of them traveled from Lorain County into Cuyahoga County, while another stayed on the ground in Cuyahoga County for 17 miles.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, 268,000 First Energy customers were still out from west of Cleveland to Ashtabula County.

That was 1600 still without power in Portage County, 600 in Summit.

