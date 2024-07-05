News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cleveland PD Officer Shot Dead, Man Arrested

By Jim Michaels
July 5, 2024 10:05AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unforgettable July 4th for members of the Cleveland Police Department, for all the wrong reasons.

One of their own was gunned down in the early morning hours.

27-year-old Jamieson Ritter was one of ten officers serving a warrant in the Hough neighborhood of the city.

Shots were fired by a man riding off on a bicycle, and Ritter was struck.

24-year-old Delawnte Hardy was arrested shortly after the incident.

He had been wanted on a felonious assault warrant.

His bond was set at $5 million Friday morning.

Governor Mike DeWine asks that flags be flown at half staff in memory of Ritter.

