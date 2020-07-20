Cleveland Police Officer Shot, Injured in East Side of City
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland Police officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call in the Fairfax neighborhood around 3:45 this morning.
Police say when officers got to the home they were informed about an armed man inside. As police knocked on the door and began to enter the home, they were met with gunshots. One officer was hit as they pulled back.
Police say they were in a standoff with the suspect for three hours. SWAT was called to the scene to assist; eventually four people were taken into custody. The officer was taken to University Hospitals for treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm.