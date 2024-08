A general view of the painted Cleveland Browns end zone during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Pittsburgh won 21-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Cleveland has made its pitch to keep the Browns downtown.

Mayor Justin Bibb released a near-one-billion-dollar proposal to renovate the existing stadium, with the city paying nearly half the cost.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam would also be involved in the proposed 20-acre North Coast Waterfront development near Browns Stadium..