Cleveland’s Veg Fest Is This Weekend

Leigh Davis, Secretary, Founding Member of the Cleveland Vegan Society, joined Gary Rivers Monday morning to proclaim: 2019 is the Year of the Vegan.

Her organization hosts the largest vegan festival in the Midwest, the 2019 Cleveland VegFest, which will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 11am until 7pm at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

More than 15,000 visitors from Northeast Ohio and beyond are expected to attend this day long, 100% vegan festival. The 2018 VegFest was in the top five for attendance of all events at the Convention Center last year.

A wide range of activities will take place, including food demos, live music, interactive kids’ activities, a huge variety of delicious food to try and buy at the Cleveland Water Vegan Food Court, and shopping in the Cruelty Free Marketplace.

The Huntington Cleveland Convention Center is located at 300 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland OH 44114.

Check out this video of the 2017 Cleveland VegFest, made by World of Vegan, to get a glimpse of what’s in store.

More information and full schedule is available at clevelandvegansociety.org