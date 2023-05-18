Click It or Ticket Campaign Underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The summer driving season is upon us.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has kicked off its annual Click It or Ticket campaign, encouraging seat belt use.

The awareness and enforcement effort continues through June 4.

The Canton post of the state patrol has stepped up enforcement activity this year, according to its statistics, citing 579 drivers for seat belt violations.

Those statistics show over 2600 enforcement stops so far this year compared to just over 1800 at this time last year.

Seven people have been killed on the county’s highways this year, five fewer than at this time last year.