Clinic Combines 2 Heart Procedures in One Operation

By Jim Michaels
May 22, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Courtesy Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two is better than one, even in heart surgery.

So Cleveland Clinic heart surgeons recently combined two proven cardiac therapies into one procedure, with one of them improving heart contraction while an implant treats life-threatening arrhythmias.

Doctors Naraj Varma and Bruce Wilkoff are pictures above performing the operations.

The CDC says 6.2 million Americans are impacted by some form of heart failure.

