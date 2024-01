A cute little girl having her temperature checked by a doctor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONNRadio) – There’s a reason doctors run a strep test when a sore throat is one of your cold or flu symptoms.

And the Cleveland Clinic says they’re seeing more cases of strep throat this season.

Doctor Frank Esper at the Clinic reminds us that strep is bacteria, so patients need an antibiotic.

The doctor says if untreated, strep can lead to a bad, invasive disease.