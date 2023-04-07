Clinic Doctor Uses Old Remedy to Bring Back Taste, Smell from COVID

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Imagine not being able to smell brewed coffee for two years, then suddenly your sense of smell is back.

It was an emotional day for Jennifer Henderson, who, like many with COVID, lost her sense of taste and smell and it didn’t come back.

But Doctor Christine Shin with the Cleveland Clinic has been experimenting with a long-time treatment for pain and circulation.

It involves injecting anesthetic into the nerve bundle on both sides of the neck.

And it worked, at least for Jennifer.

Dr. Shin is working to determine why it only worked for about half of the 30 patients who have tried it.