Clinic/Mercy Deal Needed Vatican Approval, ‘Mercy’ Name Will Stay
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Sisters of Charity had to seek permission for the deal with Cleveland Clinic from no less than the Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, being a part of Catholic Church.
Congregational Leader Sister Judith Ann Karam says it was a bittersweet day for the Sisters of Charity on Tuesday, having founded Mercy back in 1908.
Meantime, CEO of the Sisters of Charity Health System Tom Strauss says once the combination of entities is complete in perhaps February, the hospital will be named Mercy Hospital Cleveland Clinic with a new cross becoming part of a new logo.
The Sisters will continue to be part of the name as well.