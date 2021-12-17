Clinic Mercy Executive: COVID Hospitalizations at Highest Pandemic Levels
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We think of the peak of the COVID pandemic as last winter.
At the Cleveland Clinic, they say it’s right now.
There are 800 people hospitalized at Clinic facilities, with 200 at Mercy Hospital in Canton.
Mercy President Dr Timothy Crone says people can help by masking, distancing and getting vaccines.
Dr Crone was on Canton’s Morning News on Thursday.
And despite all the high numbers, he urges those with an emergency or urgent health need to get to the appropriate facility for care as soon as possible.
They are requiring full PPE for visitations to COVID patients.