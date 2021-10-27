Clinic Mercy Staffers Try to Save Toddler Shot in NE Canton, But Youngster Dies
(Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest homicide victim in Canton is a 1-year-old child.
Canton police say 22-month-old Brandon Owens was accidentally shot as he and a two-year-old played with a gun inside a home on Royal Avenue near 16th Street NE on Monday afternoon.
The youngsters found the unsecured weapon in the house.
The victim’s mother told a dispatcher in a frantic 9-1-1 call that her son was shot in a bedroom.
The toddler was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy where staff tried to save him, but he died about an hour and a half after arrival.
The other child was apparently not hurt.
The investigation is continuing.