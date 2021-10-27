      Weather Alert

Clinic Mercy Staffers Try to Save Toddler Shot in NE Canton, But Youngster Dies

Jim Michaels
Oct 27, 2021 @ 7:15am
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest homicide victim in Canton is a 1-year-old child.

Canton police say 22-month-old Brandon Owens was accidentally shot as he and a two-year-old played with a gun inside a home on Royal Avenue near 16th Street NE on Monday afternoon.

The youngsters found the unsecured weapon in the house.

The victim’s mother told a dispatcher in a frantic 9-1-1 call that her son was shot in a bedroom.

The toddler was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy where staff tried to save him, but he died about an hour and a half after arrival.

The other child was apparently not hurt.

The investigation is continuing.

