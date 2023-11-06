Clinic Planning to Deliver Meds by Drone

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, a drone flies in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A crazy idea?

Delivering prescription medications by drone?

The Cleveland Clinic says a number of the issues have been worked out, and the remainder should be by a planned 2025 start.

Over a dozen Clinic locations in northeast Ohio will be set up for “takeoff” for the flying machines, which will not carry narcotics.

And patients of course can track the drone on an app.

Eventually, lab samples, prescription meals and more will be carried about by drones.

Drone company Zipline is involved in the process.

The Clinic says they can deliver an item as far as ten miles away in ten minutes.