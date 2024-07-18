News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CNBC: Ohio Moves into Top 10 for Businesses

By Jim Michaels
July 18, 2024 2:12PM EDT
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Courtesy Secretary of State’s office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has moved up in CNBC’s annual ranking of “top states for business”.

The Buckeye State moved from number-12 last year to number-seven in 2024.

Virginia knocked North Carolina out of the top spot this year.

This year’s study includes new metrics on infrastructure and the artificial intelligence revolution.

It also looked at housing affordability, the growing insurance crisis, quality of life and more.

