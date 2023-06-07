News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CNN Ousts CEO Chris Licht After A Brief, Tumultuous Tenure

By News Desk
June 7, 2023 1:08PM EDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.

The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon.

Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.

