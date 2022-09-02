News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

College Football Playoff To Expand To 12 By 2026

By News Desk
September 2, 2022 3:52PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY. (AP) –  The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams.

It will happen no later than the 2026 season.

A process that started 14 1/2 months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now moving forward.

The presidents approved a proposal that calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams to make the playoff.

The at-large teams would be chosen by a selection committee.

The top four seeds would be conference champions and get first-round byes.

