College Hoops Best and Worst…Cities

By Jeff Turk
March 7, 2023 5:49PM EST
To find 2023’s top spots for NCAA hoops, our friends @http://wallet hub.com Wallethub.com  crunched the numbers on more than 290 cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

 

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans
1. Durham, NC 286. Wichita, KS
2. Lawrence, KS 287. Austin, TX
3. Storrs, CT 288. Commerce, TX
4. Lexington, KY 289. Bethlehem, PA
5. Los Angeles, CA 290. Dover, DE
6. East Lansing, MI 291. Berkeley, CA
7. Philadelphia, PA 292. Pocatello, ID
8. Chapel Hill, NC 293. Daytona Beach, FL
9. Fayette, MS 294. Easton, MA
10. Loretto, PA 295. New Britain, C

