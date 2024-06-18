Colonial NE Upgrade: Part 1 Nearly Done, Part 2 to Come

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first half of the Colonial Blvd NE enhancement project in Canton is nearly complete.

The $5 million effort means new curbs, new pavement, and even a bike-and-hike trail going down the middle of the boulevard.

After this, part two is the segment of Colonial from Rowland Avenue to Maple Avenue NE, connecting what is now part of the Pioneer Trail to the existing Middle Branch Trail in Schreiber Park.

That will go to bid next year.

It should cost a bit less than $5 million.