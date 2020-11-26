Color-Coded Map: Stark, Summit, Portage on Red Watch List
Color-coded coronavirus map, November 25, 2020. (Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark, Summit and Portage County have home to almost-Purple on this week’s color-coded Public Health Advisory map.
The counties remain Red Level-3, but get a one-week reprieve, with at least 6 of 7 measures already met.
Carroll has joined Tuscarawas and Wayne at Red Level-3, but these counties are not on the watch list.
There are now four full-fledged Purple counties, including Franklin.