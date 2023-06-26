News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Colorado Springs Mass Shooter Pleads Guilty

By News Desk
June 26, 2023 1:03PM EDT
Share
Colorado Springs police, the FBI and others investigate the scene of a shooting at Club Q on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Victims called the Colorado Springs mass shooter a “monster” who hunted down LGBTQ+ patrons in a calculated attack last year that killed five people.

Surviving victims and family members of those slain spoke during an emotional sentencing hearing Monday after shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to murder and did not contest two hate crime charges.

Monday’s plea by Aldrich comes just seven months after the shooting and spares victim’s families and survivors a long and potentially painful trial.

The attack at Club Q came over a year after Aldrich had been arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer.”

But, charges were ultimately dropped in that case.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning