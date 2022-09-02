Columbia Gas Aggregation Customers in Stark Townships Have New Supplier Company

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents of Stark County townships who are in the Columbia Gas aggregation program have a new natural gas supplier.

IGS Energy has a three-year deal with the county to supply gas at a fixed rate of $8.08 per thousand cubic feet.

There’s also no penalty to switch suppliers on your own.

County Administrator Brant Luther says those customers will be getting letters next week.

It’s an opt-out program, so current aggregation customers do not need to do anything to get the new rate.

Most Stark County residents who live in townships are Dominion Energy Ohio customers, and aggregation customers continue to enjoy a lower rate on the supply side.