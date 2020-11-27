      Weather Alert

Columbus-Area State Senator Contracts Virus for Second Time

Jim Michaels
Nov 27, 2020 @ 7:54am
State Senator Tina Maharath of Whitehall. (Ohio Senate)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One State Senator knows firsthand now: you can get COVID-19 twice.

Democratic Senator Tina Maharath from Whitehall Ohio near Columbus has just recovered from her second bout with the virus, coming out of isolation on Monday.

Maharath says she is only leaving home now for essential business.

She says she’s not sure how she contracted the virus a second time.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
MONDAY UPDATE: Records Set for Daily Cases in Ohio, Stark*
Jackson PD Seeks Person of Interest in Fatal Weekend Crash
Stark Sheriff's Take on Curfew Order: Nothing Really Changing
Plans, Ideas After Sale of Former Affinity Medical Building