Columbus-Area State Senator Contracts Virus for Second Time
State Senator Tina Maharath of Whitehall. (Ohio Senate)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One State Senator knows firsthand now: you can get COVID-19 twice.
Democratic Senator Tina Maharath from Whitehall Ohio near Columbus has just recovered from her second bout with the virus, coming out of isolation on Monday.
Maharath says she is only leaving home now for essential business.
She says she’s not sure how she contracted the virus a second time.