Columbus Baby’s Autopsy Result, ‘Unexplained’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Still questions after the autopsy findings are made available for the 6-month-old Columbus boy who a month earlier was safely returned home in a kidnapping incident.

The Franklin County coroner pegs the cause of death for little Ky’air Thomas at “sudden death unexplained”.

The report does note that the baby was face down in an adult bed with excessive bedding and pillows, according to responding police.

Ky’air and twin brother Kason were the subject of an Amber Alert back in December when a friend of a family member took the children from Columbus.

Ky’air was located in Indianapolis and Kason at the parking lot of the Dayton airport.

Both children were OK.