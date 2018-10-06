Columbus Blue Jackets Update By Ariel Stahler | Oct 5, 2018 @ 10:10 PM JT is at the Blue Jackets home opener. Columbus lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1. Blue JacketsColumbus Blue JacketsNHLWHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT Indians Set 25-Man Roster For The ALDS Game Times For Remainder Of ALDS Are Set The Roadman’s Projected Indians Playoff Roster CLEVELAND MONSTERS ANNOUNCE 2018-19 TV AND RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULES Penn State Coach Gets into Verbal Argument with Fan OHSAA Football Computer Ratings Through 6 Games