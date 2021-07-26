Columbus FBI Office: FirstEnergy Penalty is Biggest Ever
Courtesy FirstEnergy
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron-based FirstEnergy is paying a huge price for its actions leading up to passage of the Nuclear Bailout Bill, $230 million.
The Columbus field office of the FBI says it’s the biggest criminal penalty ever paid in his district.
The company and the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the settlement last week.
When paid, FirstEnergy will not face federal charges.