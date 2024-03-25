News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Comedian Kevin Hart Joins An Elite Group Honored With The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

By News Desk
March 25, 2024 12:47PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Hart rose from the open mics and comedy clubs of his native Philadelphia to become one of his country’s most recognizable performers.

Now Hart has received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, accepting the award Sunday night at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Hart has honed a signature style that combines his diminutive height, expressive face and motor-mouth delivery into a successful stand-up act.

His films have grossed more than $4.23 billion globally.

The Mark Twain Prize annually honors performers who have made a lasting impact on humor and culture.

