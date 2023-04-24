News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

By News Desk
April 24, 2023 1:38PM EDT
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.

He said that for the past few years he’s suffered with back pain and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.

He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked.

He says doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s, adding “I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

