Comedian Who Hates Dems and Republicans Equally

Tim Young, Author, Comedian, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning. His book is I Hate Democrats / I Hate Republicans. Young hosts “No Things Considered,” a hilarious daily take on Media and Politics. The show has been seen by over 25 million people and runs Monday through Friday at 7:30 PM EST.

Tim Young brings an edgy, conservative take on the day’s news, media and everyday life to venues, viewers, and readers from across the United States. His singular view of contemporary America has been featured by stalwarts of the conservative movement like CPAC and Fox News, yet finds itself equally at home challenging thought leaders from the left at the National PressClub and The Huffington Post.

WEBSITE: timyoung.com

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/TimRunsHisMouth