Coming Soon: Full Implementation of Turnpike’s Modernized Toll Collection System

New Ohio Turnpike Toll Plaza at MP 211 in Trumbull County. (Courtesy Ohio Turnpike)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those of you who travel the Ohio Turnpike to Pennsylvania or even Indiana are eagerly awaiting the opening of the two new on-road toll plazas.

That includes the one near Warren.

That should happen in the coming weeks, based on comments made by the toll road’s executive director last week.

Some existing toll plazas are on the new system already, while more will continue to be added.

The new modernized system will allow drivers to proceed at 70 miles an hour through those on-road toll plazas.