News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Coming Soon: Full Implementation of Turnpike’s Modernized Toll Collection System

By Jim Michaels
December 28, 2023 8:42AM EST
Share
Coming Soon: Full Implementation of Turnpike’s Modernized Toll Collection System
New Ohio Turnpike Toll Plaza at MP 211 in Trumbull County. (Courtesy Ohio Turnpike)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those of you who travel the Ohio Turnpike to Pennsylvania or even Indiana are eagerly awaiting the opening of the two new on-road toll plazas.

That includes the one near Warren.

That should happen in the coming weeks, based on comments made by the toll road’s executive director last week.

Some existing toll plazas are on the new system already, while more will continue to be added.

The new modernized system will allow drivers to proceed at 70 miles an hour through those on-road toll plazas.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Birthday Translates to Adult Charges for Canton Man
3

Female Passenger Killed in One-Vehicle Akron Crash
4

Canton Man Sentenced in Fatal Crash a Year Ago
5

Alliance Police Seek Attempted Theft Suspects Foiled at Walmart Store