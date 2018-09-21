Coming Together Stark County To Host 20th Annual Gala Awards

Connie Rubin, Angela Barwick with Coming Together is hosting the annual Stark County 20th Annual Awards Gala.

The event will honor several local residents who promote diversity and inclusion.

The Gala will be held October 11, 2018 @ 5:30 p.m. at the La Pizzaria Restaurant.

The awards and recipients are:

John Spitzer Leadership Award: Will Dent, president of ABCD Inc. The award is presented to an individual who has provided “outstanding” leadership in the community in the areas of inclusion and diversity.

Legacy Award: Greater Stark County Urban League. The award recognizes an organization that has demonstrated a “consistent and lasting commitment” to inclusion and diversity.

Legacy Award: Greater Stark County Urban League. The award recognizes an organization that has demonstrated a "consistent and lasting commitment" to inclusion and diversity. Public Service Award: Joseph Martuccio, retired Canton law director. The award is presented to a person in public service who has "demonstrated commitment and excellence in promoting the ideals of inclusion, diversity and dignity."

Diversity Initiative Award: City of Massillon. The awards is presented to a person or organization that has "forged new ground in promoting diversity, opened new doors and demonstrated insight and vision."

In Memory of Martha Lottman Award: Stephanie Patrick. The award recognizes a person who has "devoted his or her life to service, generosity and our youth."

Spotlight Award: Kelly Williams. The award is presented to a person or organization who has accomplished in the community promoting the ideals of inclusion, diversity and dignity.

For more information or to make reservations for the dinner and event, call 330-454-5880 or contact Angela Barwick at abarwick@ComingTogetherStarkCounty.org.