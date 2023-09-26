News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Commander Biden Bites Another Secret Service Employee At The White House

By News Desk
September 26, 2023 6:36PM EDT
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has bitten another U.S. Secret Service employee.

A uniformed division officer was bitten by the dog around 8 p.m. Monday at the White House, and was treated on-site by medical personnel.

Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi says the officer is doing just fine.

The German Shepherd purebred has bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 other times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.

