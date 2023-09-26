Commander Biden Bites Another Secret Service Employee At The White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has bitten another U.S. Secret Service employee.

A uniformed division officer was bitten by the dog around 8 p.m. Monday at the White House, and was treated on-site by medical personnel.

Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi says the officer is doing just fine.

The German Shepherd purebred has bit or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 other times between October 2022 and January, including one incident that required a hospital visit by the injured law enforcement officer, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.