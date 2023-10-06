Commissioners Move Forward on County Jail Redo

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of resolutions approved by Stark County commissioners have the jail renovation project moving forward.

They are spending $360,000 at this time, bringing on jail architectural firm K2M from Cleveland and construction management company Granger-Welty out of Akron.

County Commissioner Janet Creighton believes that could mean more local contractors on the project.

Estimates have the total cost to replace the older section of the Route 62 lockup at between $45 and $65 million.

Creighton believes the county can pay for it with existing funds.

One of the first tasks: determining if the new jail pods should go where the jail cells are now, or elsewhere on the sheriff’s office property.

Granger-Welty will determine a final price for the project.