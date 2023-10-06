News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Commissioners Move Forward on County Jail Redo

By Jim Michaels
October 6, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Share
Commissioners Move Forward on County Jail Redo
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of resolutions approved by Stark County commissioners have the jail renovation project moving forward.

They are spending $360,000 at this time, bringing on jail architectural firm K2M from Cleveland and construction management company Granger-Welty out of Akron.

County Commissioner Janet Creighton believes that could mean more local contractors on the project.

Estimates have the total cost to replace the older section of the Route 62 lockup at between $45 and $65 million.

Creighton believes the county can pay for it with existing funds.

One of the first tasks: determining if the new jail pods should go where the jail cells are now, or elsewhere on the sheriff’s office property.

Granger-Welty will determine a final price for the project.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Stark Residents are Marshal Service 'Fugitives of Week'
3

Poochie Snyder Injury Update
4

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash
5

OSP: Canton Twp Checkpoint Nets 3 OVI Arrests