CommQuest: Addicts Face New Challenges in Pandemic World
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Add in the pandemic, and you have the perfect storm in the world of addiction: users losing their jobs, fearful of going to a detox center to get help, and having difficulty purchasing their drug of choice.
CommQuest Services CEO Keith Hochadel says if those folks show any inkling they want addiction help, they or you should call CommQuest and get the ball rolling.
He says his detox center numbers had been down, but they’re back up close to 100% full.
For Canton detox services call: 330 830-3393