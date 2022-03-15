CommQuest Offering Walk-In Assessments Starting Thursday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting Thursday, CommQuest Services will begin offering walk-in hours at its Canton, Massillon and Alliance outpatient offices.
It’s for those needing a comprehensive mental health or addiction recovery assessment.
The hope is to see more people every day and begin treatment more quickly.
A comprehensive assessment takes two hours.
Here’s a portion of the news release from CommQuest:
Initial assessments will be available walk-in only during these hours:
Alliance Outpatient, Mon: 11:30-1:30, Tue: 8:30-1:00, Wed: 9:30 – 12:00, Thurs: 12:30-2:30
Canton – Cleveland Avenue Outpatient, Mon: 8:30-2:30, Tue: 8:30-2:30, Wed: 8:30-2:30, Thurs: 8:30-2:30
Canton – Market Avenue Outpatient, Mon: 8:30-2:30, Tue: 8:30-2:30, Wed: 8:30-2:30, Thurs: 8:30-2:30, Fri: 8:30-2:30
Massillon Outpatient, Mon: 10:30-1:30, Tue: 10:30-1:30, Wed: 9:30-1:30, Thurs: 8:30-1:30, Fri: 9:30-10:00
Details for preparing for a walk-in visit are available here: www.CommQuest.org/PathToServices.
Those who have an appointment already scheduled will be able to keep their assessment appointment or can opt to walk into any of the four outpatient offices at the times listed above.
In addition to these assessment hours, individuals seeking detox services can get immediate help between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. by coming directly to CommQuest Detox through the emergency entrance of Aultman Hospital in Canton.
Here’s a link to more information.