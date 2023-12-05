CommQuest Turns Attention to Physical Facilities

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After finding time during ten years of opioid, depression and other issues in the community to look at their facilities, CommQuest announced last week a $7 million expansion project.

Over the next three to four years, the behavioral health organization will merge its Canton services on Market Avenue N and Cleveland Avenue NW into a renovated Metropolitan Centre location.

They’ll also move the women’s residential facility on Spring Avenue NE in Canton to Nave Road SE in Massillon, with separate buildings there for men and women.

And they’ll make all outpatient facilities in Canton, Massillon and Alliance “trauma sensitive”, providing the calming atmosphere needed for effective treatment.

$5 million of the $7 million project cost has already been raised.

There’s no impact on services right now.

CommQuest says everyone will be notified when those changes are coming.