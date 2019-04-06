Community Gathers To Remember Murdered Teen

(WHBC) – There was music, memories and tears as the community came together Friday night for a candlelight vigil for a Canton teenager who was shot and killed.

A few of 14-year-old Sylvia McGhee’s friends spoke at the vigil, calling Sylvia their best friend.

“She showed me what a real friend was,” one girl said, while another said “she was always there for me, the first friend in my life that actually cared about me and supported me.”

Councilwoman Chris Smith read what one girl had written down but was too choked up to read.

“She said that she was a true friend, not only her first friend, but a true friend, and true friends are hard to find,” Smith said.

Some of McGhee’s friends (above) were wearing shirts with pictures of her and them on them.

Councilwoman Corey Minor Smith implored people to extend their love and support to Sylvia’s mom and family.

“They need you, and not only at this time, but when the calls stop, when the cards stop, when the Facebook posts stop, they need to hear from you and to know you still love them.”

McGhee was found in the 1000 block of Bieyl Court SW at around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 30th.

Her family says she was lured out of her house by people she thought were her friends and murdered in cold blood in the alley behind her home.

Detectives interviewed two juvenile suspects and one was arrested for giving false information.

Police say all the evidence in the case has been presented to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office which will decide whether there will be additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department or leave a tip anonymously at tip411.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

Sylvia’s funeral services will be Monday at Zion’s Temple Church of God at 1023 Whipple Avenue NW.

Calling hours will be from 10 to noon, with the funeral to follow.