Community Leader Urges Real ‘Community’ at This Time
Corey Minor Smith
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton attorney and mental health advocate Corey Minor Smith has a message for everyone, regardless of color: reach out to someone you know, and ask how you can help at this time.
Minor Smith says it’s unfortunate it took the death of George Floyd for communities across the country to wake up to what’s been happening for decades and beyond.
She says it’s transgenerational trauma in the African American community that rears its head as depression and other maladies.
Hear her entire interview with Jon Bozeka.