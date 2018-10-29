Community Salute Awards are November 7

Canton Chamber of Commerce events manager, Melissa Elsfelder spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the upcoming Community Salute Awards Dinner.

The chamber will recognize outstanding civic volunteerism and community service at their annual dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Kent State University at Stark Conference Center.

This special evening recognizes exceptional and inspiring community stewards – individuals, businesses and organizations – as they receive the Award of Merit or Award of Appreciation.

This year’s Community Salute Award of Merit recipient is Judith E. Barnes Lancaster, Esq.

Award of Appreciation recipients include:

• Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health

• Kay Port

• LaMar Sharpe

• Refuge of Hope Ministries

• Richard McQueen

• SCORE Canton