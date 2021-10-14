Comparing C.J. StroudTo Other Top Quarterbacks by Billy Beebe
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes looks for a receiver during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
C.J. Stroud has had a roller coaster Freshman year. After a couple of overthrows and a loss to Oregon, fans began to raise questions if Stroud was the Buckeyes’ best option. After the Oregon loss, Stroud has been nothing short of tremendous. Wins and numbers help, but perhaps comparing Stroud to College football’s best will show how lucky Ohio State is.
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – Lets begin with the man of the hour. Following up Justin Fields was never going to be easy and Stroud found that out quick. In the season’s beginning, Stroud was good, not great. Over throws, a loss to Oregon, and good running back play have overshadowed a good first season for the 19 year old. After 5 weeks, Stroud ranks 3rd in passing efficiency (191.16), 5th in passing touchdowns (18), and 14th in passing yards (1,699). The Buckeyes are currently 4-1 and are ranked 6th in the latest AP Poll. Stroud will be truly tested, coming up with 3 top 15 matchups. Ohio State has a week off and will play Indiana on October 23rd.
Bryce Young, Alabama – Bryce Young is Stroud’s biggest competition for best quarterback in College Football. Young was the Hesiman favorite, had Alabama at #1 in the country, and looked unbeatable. Unfortunately, Young and The Crimson Tide were upset by unranked Texas A and M on Saturday. With his loss coming later, Young has received plenty of attention and shine while starting his first full season at 19 years old. After 5 weeks, Young ranks 9th in passing efficiency (173.94), 3rd in passing touchdowns (20), and 11th in passing yards (1,734). The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently 4-1 and are ranked 5th in the latest AP Poll. Alabama can still certainly make the playoffs, especially when Young has yet to play a bad game. Alabama’s next game will be Saturday against Mississippi State.
D.J. Uiagalele, Clemson -Both Uiagalele and Clemson have been a disappointment. Nobody wants to be the guys that takes over for Trevor Lawrence, but D.J. hasn’t lived up to the hype behind his own name. Taking over where Trevor Lawrence Left off? First Pick in 2023 NFL Draft? National Champion? It doesn’t look like it. After 5 weeks, Uiagalele is unranked in passing efficiency (104.6), unranked in passing touchdowns (3), and unranked in passing yards (793). The Clemson Tigers are 3-2, and are unranked in the latest AP top 25 Poll. Despite low numbers, two losses, and underachieving overall, Uiagalele has managed to keep his starting job. Clemson’s next game will be Friday Against Syaracuse
Sam Howell, North Carolina – Sam Howell is another example of not living up to the hype. North Carolina football looked to be the talk of the town with Howell leading Mac Brown’s. The stats are still there, but the dream season isn’t. After 5 weeks, Howell ranks 19th in passing efficiency (160.73), 9th in passing touchdowns (16), and 15th in passing yards (1,697). The North Carolina Tar Heels are currently 3-3 and are unranked in the latest AP Poll. The plan was for Howell to mimic Mitch Trubisky and build draft stock while winning games for the Tar Heels. The plan has failed as Carolina sits unranked at 3-3, while Howell has fallen out of first round draft projections . North Carolina’s next game is Saturday against Miami FL.
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma – Spencer Rattler rose to fame before he even got to Oklahoma. The Junior Quarterback was a subject of the Netflix series “QB1: Beyond The Lights”. After a year behind Kuler Murray, and a year behind Jalen Hurts, Rattler had Heisman hopes for this College Football Season. While Oklahoma is still unbeaten, every week seems like it will be Rattler’s last as a starter. After 5 weeks, Rattler ranks 33rd in passing efficiency (153.23), 37th in passing touchdowns (10), and 46th in passing yards (1371). The Oklahoma Sooners are currently 5-0 and are 4th in the latest AP Poll.This Past weekend was a good example of Rattler’s season. After being down 35-20 to Texas, Rattler was benched and the Sooners completed the comeback .Rattler was predicted to win the Heisman, Go #1 Overall and join the group of former Sooner quarterbacks who’s success lead to being a high pick in the draft. Now, Rattler sulks on the sidelines, while his draft stock plummets. With Oklahoma undefeated and in the playoff, there is still time for Rattler to turn it all around. Oklahoma’s next game is Saturday against TCU.