Complaint Filed Against Jackson Attorney

Sanctions are being requested against a Jackson Township attorney, with an investigation by the Stark County Bar Association alleging that Edward D’Atri took more than $250,000 from a trust account that he was overseeing.

The bar says in 2020, D’Atri wrote checks totalling that amount after transferring funds from one family trust account to another.

They allege he used the funds to buy a house in Hills and Dales, but his interest in the home was transferred by quit claim deed after the bar inquired about the missing funds.

D’Atri is not charged with a crime.

The bar has presented its evidence to the state Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct in a certified complaint.