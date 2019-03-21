Compliant vs Standard Driver License

(WHBC) – The next time you renew your license make sure you take enough documents with you to prove your identity, or you might not be able to get on a plane, eventually.

In 2005 Congress passed the Real ID Act which created a nationwide security standard for the issuance of drivers licenses.

Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman says, in an effort to get ahead of that and to improve their own security and identity protection, they started offering the Compliant driver license in July of 2018.

“The real difference is that the Compliant license requires you to provide a little more in the form of documentation to prove your identity.”

He says people must prove five elements to be issued a Compliant license; legal name, date of birth, social security number, proof of Ohio residency and proof of U.S. legal presence.

Your birth certificate, passport, current driver license, social security card and W2s are all examples of acceptable documents to prove the five elements.

He says the federal deadline is October 1st, 2020, meaning Ohioans will need a Compliant license by that date to fly or enter a federal building or military base.

Norman says about 26 percent of the licenses being issued in Ohio now are Compliant, which is actually a better percentage than most states.

He says people still have the option to choose a Standard license, but it will not meet national travel security requirements.

A Standard license would need to be used in conjunction with a passport or other acceptable documents approved by the TSA in order to fly or enter a federal building or military base.

Get more details below as Pam interviews Norman.