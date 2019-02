Dan Reynolds of the band Imagine Dragons performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

It’s official — Pop rock band Imagine Dragons will play this year’s Concert for Legends set for Sunday, August 4th at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Hall of Fame issued the release this morning. Imagine Dragons are a grammy award winning band that perfomed at the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship this year.

Concert for Legends tickets with headliner Imagine Dragons go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.