Concussion Lawsuit Against NCAA Could Be First To Reach Jury

By News Desk
October 20, 2022 8:21PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles jury could be the first in the U.S. to decide whether the NCAA failed to protect college football players from repeated blows to the head that cause serious brain injuries.

A jury was seated Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom in the case of a former University of Southern California linebacker who had significant brain damage when he died at age 49.

The widow of Matt Gee, who was on the 1990 Rose Bowl winning squad, is suing the NCAA for wrongful death.

The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee’s death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. Hundreds of similar cases are pending against the NCAA.

