Condition of Motorcyclist Unknown After Going Over Interstate Bridge
Canton fire paramedics assist a motorcyclist who hit the wall on the ramp from Route 30 West to I-77 North, going over the wall to the West Branch of the Nimishillen Creek below. (Canton Fire Department)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The condition of a Paris Township motorcyclist is unknown, after he fell 45 feet from the Westbound Route 30 ramp to I-77 North on Monday morning, ending up in the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek.
The Canton Fire Department says he was conscious and alert at the scene, despite the fall.
His cycle apparently hit the concrete wall; he was ejected and went over it.
Workers building a new ramp there also assisted.